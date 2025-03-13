Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 14,145 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $58.11 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

