Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Balboa Wealth Partners owned about 0.12% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

RDVI stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.