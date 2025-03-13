Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 11,385 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IYR stock opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

