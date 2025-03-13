Balboa Wealth Partners Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,683,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $108.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average is $111.23. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $119.90.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

