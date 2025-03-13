Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 3,390 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,343,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,790,000 after acquiring an additional 190,875 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

