Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $4.03 Million in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000. Dillard’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners owned about 0.06% of Dillard’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 61.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.8 %

DDS stock opened at $363.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.00 and a 1-year high of $510.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Articles

