1776 Wealth LLC Invests $989,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $473.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.