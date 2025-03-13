Penobscot Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

