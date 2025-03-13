Tillman Hartley LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $60.51 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

