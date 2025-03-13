SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Raised by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

