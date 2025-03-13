AGF Management Ltd. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

FUTY stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

