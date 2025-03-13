Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 139,418 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,418 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 80,343 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 79.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,048,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

SM opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 4.14. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SM. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

