Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of Adtalem Global Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $509,165.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,885.92. This trade represents a 26.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

ATGE stock opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.66. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.