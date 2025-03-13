LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.98 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

