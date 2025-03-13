Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 117,974 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,191 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,129,000 after acquiring an additional 158,385 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after buying an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $137.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

