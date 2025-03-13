Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 8.09% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000.

Get Global X Millennial Consumer ETF alerts:

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

MILN opened at $42.98 on Thursday. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $115.19 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.