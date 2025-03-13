Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 8.09% of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000.
Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
MILN opened at $42.98 on Thursday. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $115.19 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.21.
Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Profile
The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.
