Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 1,669 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average of $125.99. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

