DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a growth of 219.5% from the February 13th total of 72,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 408,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DIH Holding US Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DHAI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. DIH Holding US has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter. DIH Holding US had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%.

About DIH Holding US

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

