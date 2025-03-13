Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Declines By 76.9%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CSF stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,261,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

