Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Declines By 76.9%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CSF stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
