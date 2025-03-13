First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Lessened by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $16,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.