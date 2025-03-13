Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at DTE Energy
In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DTE Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $131.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $136.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.34.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DTE Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
