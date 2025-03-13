Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 31,294 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,029,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

