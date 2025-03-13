Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,912,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,050,000 after buying an additional 30,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,942,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 807,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 789,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,948,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.52. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $97.82 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

