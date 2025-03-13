Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $103.20 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day moving average is $110.32.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

