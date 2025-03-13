Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 81,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tri-Continental

In other Tri-Continental news, Director Pamela G. Carlton sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $56,682.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154.23. This trade represents a 94.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

NYSE TY opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $34.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.2766 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

