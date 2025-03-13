Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $81.48 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.97 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

