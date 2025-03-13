Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,056 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.59% of Henry Schein worth $52,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.8% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

HSIC stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

