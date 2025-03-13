Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

