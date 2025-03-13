Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,528 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth $998,601,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,989,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,867,000 after purchasing an additional 215,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,886,000 after purchasing an additional 374,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 695,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,988,924.32. This represents a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,467.66. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,684,917 shares of company stock valued at $422,452,901. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.63, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

