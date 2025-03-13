Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMLX shares. Baird R W upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

AMLX opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $268.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 11,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $41,122.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,201,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,108,327.09. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $30,182.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,176,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,223.52. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,169 shares of company stock valued at $97,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

