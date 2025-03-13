WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCC opened at $163.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $143.06 and a 52-week high of $216.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.77 and a 200 day moving average of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.4538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. WESCO International’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

