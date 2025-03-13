Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Down 9.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) were down 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 132,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 763,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Phoenix Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.91.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

