Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,168,000 after buying an additional 183,803 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.51. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

