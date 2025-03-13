Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares in the company, valued at $164,131,162.76. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,553,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,687.36. This represents a 42.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.75%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

