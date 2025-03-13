Inspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.06. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taylor Morrison Home

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.