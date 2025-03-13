King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.16 Million Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Helios Technologies worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

HLIO opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.90. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Helios Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

