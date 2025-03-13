Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 4,375 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Four Corners Property Trust

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.