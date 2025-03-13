Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Position Boosted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Core Molding Technologies worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 14,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $234,388.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,860.14. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,590 shares of company stock valued at $549,863. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMT stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

