Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.5% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

