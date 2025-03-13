Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 27,020 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.18% of PTC worth $40,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 28.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 33.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 70.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PTC opened at $157.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.53 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.