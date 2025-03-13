LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases 2,520 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up 3.8% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $114.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.86.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

