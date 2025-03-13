Fore Capital LLC Grows Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Fore Capital LLC increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 3,586.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358,650 shares during the quarter. Fore Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 56.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,116,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 404,082 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 271.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 520,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 380,408 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,761,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CCO opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

