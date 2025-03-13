Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 26,700 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $37,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

NYSE KKR opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

