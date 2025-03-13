Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $387,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,194.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 520,990 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $4,073,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.16 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.