McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. This trade represents a 24.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock worth $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MCD opened at $299.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

