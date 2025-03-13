Tredje AP fonden Grows Holdings in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 106.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.17% of Birkenstock worth $17,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Price Performance

BIRK opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.84. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Birkenstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

