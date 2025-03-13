Music Stocks Worth Watching – March 10th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks represent shares of companies involved in the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, music publishers, live event promoters, and related technology firms. Investing in music stocks means betting on the profitability of these companies, which can be influenced by trends in digital streaming, concert revenues, and evolving music consumption habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $12.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,072,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,197,478. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.14. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.49. 34,918,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,264,355. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $8.12 on Monday, hitting $132.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,757,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,653,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.90. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $42.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $489.61. 3,466,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,052. The company has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $249.58 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.91 on Monday, hitting $102.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,225,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Featured Articles