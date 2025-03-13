Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 667 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $64.88 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.