Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells C$65,048.58 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.29, for a total value of C$65,048.58.

Kelly Grant Boychuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 10,966 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$92,224.06.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

