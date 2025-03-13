Walter G. Reinhard Sells 300 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $19,323.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,351 shares in the company, valued at $409,067.91. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $70.73.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 771.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 1,006.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MSEX. Baird R W raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

